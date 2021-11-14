ATTLEBORO -- With a little trepidation for some, and courage on the part of all, more than 150 Attleboro-area schoolchildren rolled up their sleeves for their COVID-19 vaccine during Saturday's walk-in clinic at Attleboro High School.
Six nurses and three scribes from Manet Community Health Center, which opened its primary care practice on North Main Street in Attleboro in July, were on hand to administer the vaccines to the children in the 5- to 11-year-old age group. The CDC approved the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for the youngsters on Nov. 2.
While 120 residents had preregistered for the clinic, walk-in patients were also welcomed. In all, 170 vaccines were given.
The event was coordinated by Attleboro schools Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan, Deborah Ebert, who is the nurse coordinator for the city's public schools, and Sandra McGunigle, the director of marketing and communications for Manet.
Shortly past 9 a.m., when the clinic had opened in the high school's main entrance area, a steady flow of foot traffic had already been in and out, with others waiting in a designated area for 15 minutes after receiving their shots to make sure they were not having any adverse reactions.
From start to finish -- registration, vaccination and the 15-minute wait period -- the process was kept to a half-hour.
Several high school students, such as sophomore Emily Forbes, 15, also volunteered for the event at the registration tables.
Forbes and another of her classmates, who was also volunteering, had encouraging words for the children who were more than a little apprehensive about receiving their shot.
“All you've got to do is count down from three, then it's over,” Forbes told a boy and a girl on two separate occasions.
Still, there were some tears from several children.
“You're done! You did it,” one nurse soothed a crying child.
Others, such as 8-year-old Zachary Bertsch of Attleboro, barely had time to react before the needle was in and out of his arm.
Zachary's mother, Jessica Bertsch, was one of many parents who were pleased with the kindness and efficiency of the nurses, and the clinic as a whole.
“The way they (gave the shot) was very smooth,” Bertsch said. “They're very hands-on and caring with the kids; they didn't make it seem like it was a big deal.”
As for Zachary Bertsch, he described the shot as “a little pinch.”
“It was more just like a mosquito bite,” he said.
Another young girl receiving the vaccine, 9-year-old Alina Dzick of Attleboro, said it was “worth the fidget.”
Dzick was accompanied by her older sister, 11-year-old Raena, and their mother Angela, who praised the clinicians for being “supportive, patient and well-informed.”
“It moved along really well,” she said.
While the two vaccination stations were in an open area, the Manet staff were sensitive towards the needs of the more skittish children, and provided more privacy for them in the adjacent hallway.
Kim Kroger, the program director at Manet who also manages the health center's COVID response team, understood that getting the shot was hard for some children because it was in front of other people, as opposed to a private room at a doctor's office.
Still, Kroger said, “As scared as the kids are, they're excited to be able to join (the older children and adults) in getting the vaccine.”
A follow-up clinic for the second doses will be held at the high school on Dec. 11.
