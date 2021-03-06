One year ago, on March 6, 2020, coronavirus was on the verge of making its dark presence felt here.
It had been slowly creeping into the local consciousness with occasional mentions in The Sun Chronicle.
In December, there were no local mentions of the disease in print either as coronavirus or COVID-19.
In January, there were two.
That month it was announced that Norton canceled its student exchange program with China, and Attleboro-based Sensata Technologies, which has operations in China, announced it was taking steps to “limit employees’ exposure to coronavirus.”
In February, there were nine mentions of coronavirus and two of COVID-19 in The Sun Chronicle, for a total of 11.
By that time, the dreaded disease had already killed its first Americans in California.
Those deaths came in early February although an announcement wasn’t made until April and by that time, its deadly shadow had engulfed Americans from coast to coast, including Attleboro and the nine towns in The Sun Chronicle area.
And before that, a 61-year-old man in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, was the first victim of the disease anywhere, on Jan. 11, according to The New York Times.
And then came March.
The words coronavirus and COVID-19 exploded into print. There were 284 articles mentioning coronavirus and 98 articles mentioning COVID-19 for a total of 382. In April, that number increased to 462.
An 87-year-old veteran in Winthrop succumbed to the disease on March 20 and was believed to be the first Massachusetts victim.
After that, there was no stopping it.
Unleashed, coronavirus hit the state like a tsunami.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported that by March 9, Norfolk County had recorded 10 cases of the disease.
And by March 14, Bristol County had its first.
Norfolk County’s first death came on March 25, and Bristol County’s first death occurred on March 27.
And on March 30, Mayor Paul Heroux announced Attleboro’s first death from coronavirus.
And it came with a grim and, as it turned out, true prediction.
“I mention this because I think it’s important to let people know that this is really hitting home now,” Heroux told a Sun Chronicle reporter at the time. “This is going to be the first of what will be too many people.”
The city’s first victim was 71-year-old Pamela A. (Brown) Hagstrom, a mother of two and grandmother of four.
She’s one of those profiled in this edition.
Hagstrom died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro on March 29 at 10:50 a.m.
Many more would follow as the world, nation, state and local communities struggled to put down the disease.
It’s a disease that’s most deadly to older people.
Approximately 92 percent of all deaths in Massachusetts have struck those over the age of 60 and more than half of those were nursing home residents.
As of Feb. 27, the number of deaths in what the state calls long-term care facilities was 8,569.
That number is 53.3 percent of the 16,066 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths statewide.
And not only did the disease sweep people away, but it kept loved ones from saying goodbye.
They were kept from nursing homes and hospital visits for fear of worsening the spread.
One of those who died bereft of family was 83-year-old Elaine M. Courbron.
It was heartbreaking, according to her daughter-in-law Robin Courbron.
The worldwide death toll as of 5 p.m. March 5 was 2,574,873, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
In the U.S., the number was 521,209.
In Massachusetts, there were 15,992 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 330 probable deaths as of March 5, according to the state’s COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard.
In Bristol County, 1,527 people had been killed and in Norfolk County, the number was 1,641.
In The Sun Chronicle area, the latest number is 258 dead.
Attleboro has the most at 105 followed by Wrentham at 57 and North Attleboro at 31.
The time of 5 p.m. is mentioned because the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center is updated regularly. Deaths and case numbers climb continually.
Worldwide at that time, 115,913,859 cases had been recorded.
In the U.S., the number was 28,873,800.
In Massachusetts, it was 556,307 with another 31,902 “probable” cases.
In Bristol County, the number was 56,172. In Norfolk County, it was 46,068 and in The Sun Chronicle area it was 13,370.
Attleboro had the most at 3,527 followed by North Attleboro at 1,806.
By the time this story is published, all those numbers will be out of date.
While the number of cases, hospitalizations, those in intensive care units and those who were put on breathing machines has fluctuated up and down over the course of this year-long pandemic, there are two numbers that will never go down.
The number of deaths and grieving families.
Here are some glimpses of lives lost.
