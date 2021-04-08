More than a third of residents in the Sun Chronicle’s 10 community coverage area have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to numbers released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health.
The exact number is 68,058 out of 198,294 residents, which equals 34.3 percent.
The number of those fully vaccinated is 38,521, or 19.4 percent.
Wrentham leads the 10 communities with 45.6 percent of residents who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
Foxboro is second with 41 percent.
The town which has the most residents fully vaccinated is Norfolk, at 26.3 percent. Wrentham is second at 25.8 percent.
Attleboro ranks eighth with 29.6 percent of its residents with at least one dose, while 16.7 percent of its population is fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 37.1 percent, or 2,586,903 residents, have received at least one dose of vaccine.
All told, 23.2 percent, or 1,617,249 residents, have been fully vaccinated.
To date 5,052,940 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been shipped to Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.