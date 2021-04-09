More than half of all seniors 65 and older in The Sun Chronicle area are fully vaccinated for coronavirus, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
According to DPH, there are 30,876 people 65 and older in the 10 communities and out of that number, 17,816, or 57.7 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, 4,089 have received at least one shot of vaccine in a two-shot regimen, unless they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which requires just one shot.
That number represents 80.3 percent of the age group.
Those over 60 are the most likely to become seriously ill from coronavirus and the older an individual is the more likely he or she is to die from the disease.
DPH divides ages by decades for cases and deaths and in a different way for tabulating vaccinations, which starts the oldest group at 65 rather than 60.
The death rate for those 60 and over is 10.76 percent.
The overall death rate in Massachusetts is 2.77 percent.
In a two-week period that ended on April 3 there were 401 deaths from coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Out of that number, 350, or 87 percent, were 60 and older, according to DPH.
That means only 13 percent of all deaths hit those under the age of 60.
And while those over the age of 60 suffered the greatest number of deaths, they had the fewest number of cases.
During that two-week period there were 30,584 cases.
Those 60 and over accounted for 3,250 of them, or about 11 percent.
To break it down further, those 70 and over accounted for 292, or 73 percent, of all deaths and 997, or just 3.25 percent, of all cases.
Norfolk leads the area with 73 percent of its older population fully vaccinated.
All told 92.4 percent in that town have at least one shot.
Wrentham has the second greatest number of seniors fully vaccinated with just under 70 percent.
Foxboro is third with about 63 percent.
All communities have at least 50 percent fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.