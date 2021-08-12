Attleboro, North Attleboro and some other area communities are not requiring masks for staff and the public in municipal buildings, but local officials say that could change abruptly if coronavirus numbers continue to climb.
With the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading, Norton select board members last week voted to require masks in all town buildings. That policy was in effect at this week’s town meeting at the high school auditorium, which 81 residents attended.
Other area communities are recommending masks but not mandating them.
“We ask people to follow CDC recommendations, which encourage masks but do not require them,” Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said. “We are actively monitoring the situation. If numbers in Attleboro necessitate a mask mandate in city government buildings, I would reimpose the mask mandate.
“Right now, the numbers do not support mandating masks but that may change in the weeks to come. There is no question about the importance of masks; masks catch most of the respiratory droplets that carry the coronavirus.”
In North Attleboro. masks are not required in municipal buildings, and there are no plans to change from the CDC guidelines at this time, according to the town manager’s office.
At Monday’s town council meeting, however, Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors an increase in COVID-19 cases in town was concerning. He noted vaccines are readily available and “if you really want to not wear masks, getting vaccinated is the best way to do it.”
Mansfield officials are also keeping close tabs on virus case numbers.
“We currently do not have any mask mandates at this time but this is subject to change with input from the COVID-19 Task Force and the Mansfield Board of Health,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
The Foxboro Board of Health has issued a mask advisory but not a mandate, Town Manager William Keegan Jr. said.
In Plainville, the town has an advisory that suggests the use of masks but does not mandate them.
“The Board of Health is watching the numbers very closely and so far the community numbers remain very low,” Interim Town Administrator Brian Noble said. “We are cautiously optimistic and encourage all of our townspeople to be or get vaccinated and to practice social distancing and wear masks in any situation where transmission may be a concern.”
Wrentham and Norfolk are requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks.
“There are no facial covering requirements for public buildings or staff for vaccinated individuals,” Wrentham Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “If you are not vaccinated we ask that you wear a mask.”
In neighboring Norfolk, “the policy is that masks are required if you are not vaccinated and this has been the policy since we reopened in June,” Town Administrator Blythe Robinson said. “We are monitoring the case counts but have made no decision to require masks at all times at this point.”
The latest policies for Seekonk and Rehoboth couldn’t be learned Thursday afternoon.
