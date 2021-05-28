For the first time since the state established a color-coded system to gauge the coronavirus risk level in its cities and towns, most communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area are in the gray, or safest, zone.
Six of the 10 communities — Foxboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Seekonk and Wrentham — were in the gray for the week ending May 27, according numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health
The remainder — Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Rehoboth — were in the second-safest, green zone.
And that’s the first time since the state established the categories last August that all 10 communities have been in either gray or green.
In addition, the number of new cases for the week ending May 27 fell to the lowest level, 34, since the color system was put in place.
The new cases represent a 65 percent drop from the 96 for the week ending May 20.
And for he first time, each of the 10 communities reported new cases only in the single digits.
Attleboro had the most with eight and Plainville had the least — none.
In late December and into January the number of new cases per week for all 10 communities ranged from 722 to 889.
For four consecutive weeks during that period all 10 communities were in the state’s red zone, indicating the highest rate of infection.
Meanwhile, as the number of cases continues to decline, the number of vaccinations continues to rise, albeit slower than officials would like.
As of Friday, 51.68 percent of the state’s 6,964,382 residents had been fully vaccinated.
Falling cases and rising vaccinations prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to take the next big step in opening the state.
On Friday, Baker signed an executive order “terminating the Commonwealth’s State of Emergency effective June 15, 2021,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The order also rescinds most coronavirus restrictions, including mask wearing in most instances as well as limitations placed on businesses.
That takes effect Saturday.
“Today marks an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus) here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said in the release. “Over the last 15 months, the residents of Massachusetts have shown an incredible amount of strength and resiliency, and we are pleased to take this step forward towards a return to normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.