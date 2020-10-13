ATTLEBORO — Data provided by Mayor Paul Heroux show that the majority of coronavirus patients in the city have been younger than 60.
Out of 865 cases recorded, 546, or 63 percent, were in that age group.
In August and September, the percentage has remained steady, about 68 percent and 69 percent, respectively.
In the months prior, the percentage of those under 60 contracting the viruas had increased to 100 percent at one point.
In March, the first month of the pandemic, the percentage was roughly what it is now, or 69 percent.
In April, 55 percent of patients were under 60; in May, 67 percent; in June, 84 percent; and in July, 100 percent.
July was also the month the city recorded just 20 cases of coronavirus, its lowest number out of all seven months of the pandemic.
As has been reported, the numbers have increase since then to 50 cases in August and 125 cases in September which has pushed the city into the coronavirus red or high incidence zone.
The good news is that just three deaths were reported in August and none in September, for a total of 59, or 6.8 percent of all those afflicted.
April was the worst month with 39 deaths. That was the month when the greatest percentage, 45 percent, of those over 60 had the disease.
Nine percent of the 431 people who contracted the disease that month died.
The number of females contracting the disease has outnumbered males in Attleboro.
Of the 862 cases where the sex of the patient was identified, 495, or 57 percent, were women.
