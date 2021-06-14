With the number of coronavirus cases plummeting, nearly all of the state is now in the coronavirus gray zone, or the zone with the lowest rate of infection.
Out of 351 communities, 313, or 89 percent, are gray. The remaining 38 are in the second-best green zone.
Statewide for the week ending June 10 there was a daily average of 1.51 new cases per day per community and the coronavirus positive test percentage was an average of 0.59 percent.
For the week ending June 12 there were 750 new cases reported along with 32 confirmed deaths.
It marked the 10th consecutive week the number of new cases declined and the 10th consecutive week in which there were fewer than 100 deaths.
And it was the first week since the week ending March 21, 2020 that there were fewer than 1,000 new cases.
The 750 new cases was the lowest number of new cases since the week ending March 21, 2020 when there were 527 new cases with an average of 75 per day.
The daily average of new cases for the week ending June 12 was 107.
Hospitalizations also declined to an average of 191 per day, which is the lowest number since those statistics became available in April of last year.
The 750 new cases equals a decline of 309 cases, or 29 percent, from the week ending June 5, when 1,059 cases were recorded.
The 32 deaths was the lowest death count since the week ending March 21, 2020 when the count was one, and it was the fourth consecutive week in which the death toll has gone down.
The worst single week for deaths occurred the week ending April 25, 2020 when 1,170 were recorded.
The single worst week for new cases came in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, when 39,946 were recorded.
That week also saw 562 deaths, the seventh highest toll for a single week.
This week, Week 66 of the pandemic, got off to a good start with just 33 new cases reported on Sunday, which is the lowest daily number since the first week of the pandemic.
Overall as of Sunday there have been 662,811 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts and 17,576 confirmed deaths.
There are another 363 probable deaths which would, if confirmed, bring the number to 17,939.
