The Blackstone Valley Harley Owners Group (HOGS) will hold its annual toy drive for Christmas is for Kids Sunday, Nov. 1, although the event will have significant changes this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent restrictions for large gatherings, the HOGS will not have the usual motorcycle run from the Precision Harley-Davidson store in Pawtucket to the North Attleboro Elks Club.
Instead, toy donations or a monetary donation of $20 will be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon at the shop at 269 Armistice Blvd. in Pawtucket.
Donors are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to the drive, where the Sarcastic Sweets food truck will be parked as well.
Social distancing and mask wearing are mandatory.
It is the 27th year the motorcycle group has benefited the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children’s non-profit Christmas is for Kids organization, which matches donors to area children who might not otherwise have a present on Christmas morning.
This year will mark Christmas is for Kids’ 37th year of operation.
Dave Paille, the director of the Blackstone Valley HOGS, said he and the group were disappointed they were not able to hold their annual motorcycle run this year due to the pandemic.
Regardless, Paille and the other HOGS members were determined to continue their work with Christmas is for Kids.
“We figured this would be the best alternative,” he said.
