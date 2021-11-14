The Blackstone Valley Harley Owners’ Group hit the road yet again Sunday, following a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, for its annual motorcycle toy run to benefit Christmas Is For Kids.
The 25-mile ride spanned from the Harley-Davidson store in Pawtucket, R.I., to the Elks Lodge in North Attleboro.
While the 2020 run had been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, there had still been a toy drop-off at the Harley-Davidson store.
But this year, the HOGS were eager to get back out on the open road for the 28th annual event.
Joined by other Harley Owners Group chapters — Worcester, Ocean State, Minuteman Dartmouth — as well as the Elks Riders from Attleboro, the New England Vikings, Bikers Against Child Abuse, and even a representative from the Harley Owner’s Group from Medellin, Columbia, there were 145 riders in all.
Blackstone Valley HOGS director Diane Cabral said that as anxious as everyone was to “get out and ride,” the spirit of the motorcycle run was about “helping the community and taking care of the kids who are less fortunate.”
Christmas Is For Kids, a non-profit organization that matches donors with needy area children for Christmas gifts, kicks off their season with the HOGS’ motorcycle run.
“It’s all about the kids,” Cabral said. “No child should have to be without a present on Christmas.”
Kelly Fox, chairperson of CIFK, was eagerly waiting for the motorcyclists at the Elks Lodge, where 120 toys were collected.
“It’s so exciting to see you all together again,” Fox told the riders. “We missed you last year.”
For more information on CIFK, visit councilforchildren.org/christmas-is-for-kids-1
