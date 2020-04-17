PLAINVILLE -- So many motorists lined up for free hand sanitizer Friday that the local company giving it away had to start early to relieve traffic congestion on Route 1A.
A half-dozen workers at Glove Cleaners & Safety Products Inc. volunteered their time to give away about 2,000 bottles of the hard-to-find disinfectant, said Mark Trenteseaux, vice president of sales and marketing.
"We wanted to give back to the community. We want people to feel safe in their homes," Trenteseaux said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, hand sanitizers, Lysol spray and other cleaning products have been seemingly non-existent on store shelves.
Trenteseaux and six employees donned safety gowns, gloves, masks and face shields to give away the EPA-registered sanitizer to Plainville and Wrentham residents at the old police and fire station on South Street.
Cars started lining up at 8:45 a.m. -- 45 minutes early -- to get the product. The employees worked until about 12:30 p.m., a half-hour longer than planned.
Residents in cars snaked around the old police and fire station parking lot and had their trunk hoods popped open so workers could drop the product in.
"It was very well received," Trenteseaux said.
A Plainville police officer assisted with traffic control.
Trenteseaux said the company will also distribute the sanitizer to seniors through the Meals and Wheels programs and senior citizen centers in Plainville and Wrentham.
Glove Cleaners is a personal protective equipment, janitorial and chemical supply company founded in Plainville in 1960.
