ATTLEBORO -- At this time of year, millions of Muslims around the world would ordinarily be busy buying sweets and biscuits, making plans for a celebration that marks the end of a month of ritual fasting known as Ramadan.
The observance of Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday that this year begins at sundown Saturday, is traditionally seen in majority Muslim nations as "a time of release when people pack the streets and visit families, cafes and restaurants," the New York Times noted in a story about the festivities in Egypt.
Not this year, however.
"Shoppers, many wearing masks, said celebrations will be much quieter -- restrictions had already made it difficult for families to meet for fast-breaking at sunset during Ramadan," the Times reported.
For a fledgling Islamic organization in Attleboro, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of gatherings -- both secular and religious -- has presented a major obstacle to its growth, but also an opportunity, one of its leaders says.
"We were just getting to be known to the community," said Muhammad Habib Yusuf, 54, of Attleboro, board president at the Islamic Center of Greater Attleboro.
The center, which opened its doors in October as a spiritual home for the area's 200 or so Muslim families, had been busily weaving itself into the fabric of the local community. It has held religious and social programs for men, women and young people and could count a membership of about 60, Yusuf said.
The state's ban on large gatherings made the communal Friday prayers that are part of Muslim tradition impossible, he said, as well as any plans to gather nightly for the breaking of the Ramadan fast.
"The center is supposed to be alive with nightly prayers. We have not been able to do that," Yusuf said. "That connection's been missing for us. It's been very hard for us to bear."
The Attleboro center, located in a former chiropractic office in County Square, has a small space for gatherings and, even under the state's relaxed rules for worship, limiting congregations to 40 percent of capacity, could only accommodate about 18 people at any one time.
"This Eid will be bittersweet because we're not able to come together," Yusuf said.
The mosque is encouraging its members to observe the holiday at home and do the Eid prayers with immediate family.
The pandemic and the resultant lockdown "definitely hindered the efforts to building a community," Yusuf, a 25-year Attleboro resident, said.
It's made fundraising more difficult as well, he said, although members came through.
"We saw how much people were interested in maintaining the facility," he said.
Fortunately, the center's landlord, Chris Nimiroski of the Nimiroski Insurance, has been understanding and is "an amazing person,'" Yusuf said.
Nevertheless, he said, "There have been a lot of lessons learned" about such things as conducting virtual, online religious services.
Yusuf's hope is for the center to take part in the life of the community, including interfaith dialog.
"We want to be part of a diverse community," he said.
At a time when the relationship between the federal government and at least some majority Muslim nations has been troubled, Yusuf hopes the Attleboro center can present a different face of the community.
"We want to show Muslims as good, law-abiding citizens, to play that positive role," he said.
