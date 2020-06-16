MANSFIELD — The National Black Doll Museum of History and Culture, a nonprofit that showcases black history and promotes black identity and pride, is preparing to close its doors this month, reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Debra Britt, one of the owners of the museum, said the loss of revenue from school, camp and group tours will make it impossible for the nonprofit to continue to operate at its current location on North Main Street.
Britt said the museum only has enough reserve cash to pay rent and other bills until September, and with all tours canceled for the foreseeable future and their lease set to expire at the end of the month, she and her sisters decided it was too risky to sign on for another year.
Instead, they will save the funds and start planning for a permanent site for the museum, hopefully sometime next year in Attleboro or Brockton.
“We knew ultimately we would be in this position one day, but we didn’t know it would happen like this,” Britt said. “It’s heartbreaking. But now is the time to do it. We’re going to close down until we find something else.”
The doll museum started as a family project between Britt and her sisters, Felicia Walker and Laverne Cotton, who used black dolls to explore history, culture and equality with children through traveling displays and workshops at schools and libraries.
In 2004, they started their official nonprofit, the Doll E Daze Project, and in 2012, the sisters settled into their Mansfield property to house a more permanent collection.
The National Black Doll Museum became the first of its kind in New England and the second in the country.
Their collection houses more than 5,000 dolls of color and over 10,000 items in total, including artifacts and memorabilia dating to the 1700s. It includes everything from wooden tribal dolls to homemade dolls drawn on the inside of pancake boxes, to commercialized dolls like the black Barbie.
The museum uses the dolls as a platform to showcase black history and culture, all the way from slavery to the modern day push for racial equality — but also to promote black identity and self-pride.
An exhibit this spring was set to feature the 40th anniversary of the black Barbie doll before coronavirus put those plans on hold.
And the loss of the physical museum brings the risk of losing that educational and community work as well.
In recent years, the museum has been the center of local Kwanzaa celebrations, a participant in Attleboro’s Big Read program, the host of a Christmas display with more than 250 black Santa dolls and more.
Britt said she hopes the museum can still be a resource to the community, albeit online for the meantime.
The sisters will first focus on revamping their webpage and moving workshops online. The annual reading of Frederick Douglass’s “What to the slave is the Fourth of July” will be held over Zoom and the museum’s book and film series and Abolition Day program will shift online.
“We hope next year we’ll be somewhere,” Britt said.
But she said she’s more concerned about others in the community who also utilize the space. The museum had a long-standing practice of allowing small, local grassroots organizations and groups access to the museum’s space at no charge.
Over the past few years they’ve become a home base for a local theater group, an immigrant from Ghana teaching African dance classes, a parenting group and a sign language class, among other things.
“I feel devastated because, where are they going to go?” Britt said. “What’s going to happen to the services they provided? Mansfield is so small that we don’t really have a cultural center or a recreation center or a place to gather like that.
“I’ve cried many days. It’s heartbreaking. Not so much because of the space, but because of the people. The people in this area are genuinely really good people and we’ve built this connection and place to lean on. I feel devastated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.