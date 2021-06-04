Another 2.79 percent of the population in the Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area has become fully vaccinated against coronavirus as of June 3, according to the state Department of Public Health.
That’s 5,527 individuals.
Those becoming fully vaccinated in the area over the last six weeks has averaged about 4 percent a week.
For the week ending April 22, about 26 percent of the 198,294 area residents were fully vaccinated.
For the week ending June 3, that number had climbed to about 50 percent, or to be exact 49.6.
In numbers, the total of fully vaccinated individuals in the area is 98,391.
Statewide, 53.71 percent, or 3,741,249 individuals, have been fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile a total of 117,266 individuals in the area have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine.
That’s 59 percent of the population.
That number is up just 2,328, or about 1.2 percent, from the week ending May 27.
Statewide 60.6 percent, or 4,223,649 individuals of 6,964,382 residents, have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.
On Thursday Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state’s mass vaccination sites will be closing over the next several weeks.
The closure of the Gillette Stadium site in Foxboro is slated for June 14.
Baker said the goal was to redirect the vaccines into communities where they are needed.
Meanwhile, those most at risk from coronavirus, those 65 and older, have been vaccinated at a much higher rate.
As of June 3, about 81 percent of seniors in the area have been fully vaccinated.
In terms of numbers that’s 25,007 out of the area’s 30,876 individuals 65 and older.
About 90 percent of the seniors, or 27,818 have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine.
Plainville leads the area in fully vaccinated seniors with 92 percent of that town’s population over 65 fully vaccinated.
Norton and Seekonk have the lowest percentages at about 75 percent.
Those seeking vaccinations can find a location at vaxfinder.mass.gov/.
