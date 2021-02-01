DEDHAM — Almost a third of the inmates at the Dedham House of Corrections have been vaccinated, according to the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office.
“Currently, of the inmates able to take the vaccine, we have had 105 who have accepted, which is approximately 30 percent of our population,” Sheriff Patrick McDermott said.
The staff continues to provide information in an effort to encourage both safe prevention practices and taking of the vaccine, the sheriff said.
McDermott said 73 inmates tested positive for the virus over the last week. The majority of them have had only mild symptoms or have been asymptomatic. One inmate was hospitalized and one had a high-grade fever, according to the sheriff.
The units with positive cases are under quarantine and continuous monitoring by medical staff, McDermott said.
In addition to extensive inmate testing, on-site staff testing is available to anyone at any time, he said, adding that staff and inmates wear masks and there are routine cleaning and sanitization of the facilities.
Prisoner advocates have pushed for the release of inmates to reduce the prison population across the state, arguing that social distancing is impossible in a jail setting.
