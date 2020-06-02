PLAINVILLE — The charitable organization Farmers Feeding Families will be giving away 4,300 gallons of milk to Massachusetts families in need Thursday, June 4, at Plainridge Park Casino.
The drive-up and walk-up milk distribution is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at the Route 1 casino. There will be a 3-gallon limit.
The event will run until 4 p.m. or until the milk is gone.
All participants are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The event is co-sponsored by the national dairy cooperative Dairy Farmers of America, state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, and Vanguard Renewables, along with participation from H.P. Hood, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and the Massachusetts National Guard.
This is the third Farmers Feeding Families event Vanguard Renewables has co-sponsored in the past month and the second for Dooley. Other events were held in Boston and Providence.
“I was pleased to be able to partner with Vanguard Renewables and DFA to bring a milk donation event to the Massachusetts families I represent,” Dooley said in a news release. “My constituents in Medfield, Millis, Norfolk, Plainville, Walpole and Wrentham have been hard hit by the pandemic and this is one great thing we can do to help.”
DFA is a national dairy marketing cooperative owned by more than 13,000 members on nearly 8,000 farms in 48 states, including 34 DFA farms in Massachusetts.
“Our farm family members are dedicated to producing nutritious food and supporting the communities in which they live,” Jen Huson said. “We are pleased to be a part of this initiative that helps get food from our farms to the families who need it.”
Vanguard Renewables is a national business in the development of food and dairy waste-to-energy projects. The company has an alliance with Dairy Farmers of America.
