ATTLEBORO — Well, this is a sign of the times.
Like many restaurants in the area, Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grill in downtown Attleboro is open these days only for takeout, as a hand-lettered sign in its window says.
But for one regular patron — and neighbor — David Hurtado, that wasn’t quite enough.
Hurtado has a physical medicine and rehab practice at 16 County St., just around the corner from the century-old diner.
So, for about $60, he ordered online a 5-foot-long, white-on-black banner (with some colorful illustrations) that now hangs proudly outside the restaurant’s South Main Street windows, reminding customers” Takeout & Curbside Pickup Available.”
“Morin’s is a staple and part of the heart of the community,” Hurtado said Friday. “They stayed on and hung in there and gave the community some continuity.”
John Morin, manager of the family-owned restaurant, confirmed the sign “just showed up the other day. It’s pretty cool.”
It joins some other art in the window. Lately, Morin’s has been displaying a collection of children’s drawings, thanking firefighters, police and nurses.
“It kind of got started with my own kids,” Morin said, and pretty soon included nieces and nephews and eventually opened up to all the restaurant’s employees.
