NORTH ATTLEBORO — Those familiar with the annual town cleanup can rattle off the ways it promotes community.
Small businesses donate raffle prizes to raise funds for “Keep North Attleboro Beautiful” event’s diverse efforts. For two consecutive Thursdays before the event, volunteers head into town hall to chat with organizers and pick up their supplies: A few trash bags, a pair of gloves and a colorful T-shirt. Director Marsha Goldstein is always found buzzing nearby with a big smile and a few words of gratitude.
And then on cleanup day itself, hundreds of residents scour town roads, creeks and highways for litter. They brave wind, sun and rain to collect illegally dumped furniture, cigarette butts and tires.
The day ends with a pizza party, and residents go home knowing their neighborhoods are a few trash bags-full cleaner than when they started.
The spring cleanup, in its eighth year, was canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Goldstein has announced a new effort she hopes will allow residents to do some good in a socially-distant way.
Goldstein is promoting “neighborhood movements,” where residents can participate in micro-cleanups with family and friends.
“Let’s be honest. The ‘not getting together’ part stinks, but so does all the litter on the sides of our neighborhood roads,” Goldstein wrote in an email to volunteers. “It’s an unintended consequence of spring cleanup efforts across the nation having to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“But we are not going to let this pandemic spoil the spirit of what our annual clean up aims to do — bring our community together and keep our community beautiful.”
There is no one day for the event. Instead, Goldstein hopes small cleanups can continue into the fall.
With no online registration this year, she hopes to track the success of the effort by social media posts tagged with #KNAB2020 and #MidSummerHaul. Participants should post photos, videos, stats and brief written descriptions of their experiences and interesting finds for a chance to win a chocolate-themed gift basket.
Goldstein hopes to then highlight the photos and stories on the organization’s website.
She said after almost a decade of cleanups, she missed the opportunity to greet and thank registered volunteers at town hall — but hopes this year’s effort will make up for that absence.
“We could never accomplish this event without people willing to go out and pick up trash,” she said. “We hope people will feel a sense of community, personal pride, and fun, especially given the difficult times we’ve all been experiencing these past months.”
