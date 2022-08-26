In the week ending Aug. 18 the number of new coronavirus cases in The Sun Chronicle area plummeted from 230 to 121, a drop of 109, or 47%.
In the week ending Aug. 25 the number spiked upward by 78 cases to 199, over a 64% increase.
The drop in the week ending Aug. 18 was good news. Fewer new cases is always good news.
But the addition of 78 cases bringing the total for the week ending Aug. 25 to 199 isn’t necessarily bad news.
It brings the total to just about the average number of cases the area has been producing per week for the last nine weeks, which is now at 204. That means it’s been holding steady for a long time.
If the 121 cases recorded in the week ending Aug. 18 are taken out of the equation, the average number of cases per week rises to 214.
So either way the number of new cases is still below the average number of new cases per week.
On a happy note, the percentage of positive tests for coronavirus has declined for two consecutive weeks in the area.
In the week ending Aug. 11 the percentage was at 8.83%.
In the week ending Aug. 18 the percentage was 8.3 and in the week ending Aug. 25 it was 7.77.
During the last two weeks the number of positive tests has fallen from 461 to 356, a drop of 105, or 23%.
However the number of tests has also fallen from 5,221 to 4,578, a drop of 643, or 12%.
That in itself is good news because fewer tests likely means fewer symptomatic people.
However, the number of positive tests could be higher because those who test at home don’t always notify medical authorities.
And the same can be true for those testing negative.
The number of people testing at home will increase the number of tests overall, but the outcomes of those tests could result in a higher or lower positive percentage.
Those numbers will remain unknown.
Statewide the number of new cases has fallen for five consecutive weeks from 10,250 in the week ending July 21 to 7,952 in the one ending Aug. 25.
That’s a drop of 2,298, or 22%
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County, low in Norfolk County.
Number of new area cases since Aug. 18 — 199, an increase of 78, or 64%, from the 121 in the week ending Aug. 18.
Percentage positive tests for the area — 7.77%, down 0.53 points from the 8.30% recorded on Aug. 18.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 71, up 0.05 points from Aug. 18. All told, 142,420 out of the area’s population of 200,792 have been fully vaccinated.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 41%, up 0.12 points from the week ending Aug. 18.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — six, none in the intensive care unit.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — not available.
Number of deaths in area since the week ending Aug 18. No poll taken for the week ending Aug. 25.
There have been at least 391 area deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, .89% of the 43,767 cases recorded in the 10 communities.
The current average age of death statewide is 77.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
All fourteen counties — Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester — have low levels of transmission.
For more information go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Percentage of positive tests in state — 7.82, down 0.13 points from the 7.95% recorded in the week ending Aug. 18.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 60 68.06
Foxboro 19 77.95
Mansfield 23 79.49
Norfolk 8 81.95
North Attleboro 28 70.19
Norton 12 70.18
Plainville 4 72.76
Rehoboth 13 59.85
Seekonk 17 52.25
Wrentham 15 80.49
Total 199 70.92
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
