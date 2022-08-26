Covid Vax Clinic
Henry Kerrigan, 16 months old, is held by his father Mike as he gets his COVID vaccination July 16 at a clinic for kids under 5 at Sturdy Pediatrics Associates on North Main Street in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

In the week ending Aug. 18 the number of new coronavirus cases in The Sun Chronicle area plummeted from 230 to 121, a drop of 109, or 47%.

In the week ending Aug. 25 the number spiked upward by 78 cases to 199, over a 64% increase.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.