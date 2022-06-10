New cases of coronavirus in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area have fallen by nearly 50% in the last two weeks.
In the week ending May 26 there were 611 new cases, fueled by a sub-variant of the omicron variant. It marks the high point in the latest surge which began locally in the week ending March 17.
In the week ending June 2 there were 333 new cases, a drop of 45.5% from the 611 in the week ending May 26.
And this week the number of new cases dropped to 305, an 8.4% decrease, but an overall decrease of 49.9% from the 611 on May 26.
Statewide, the latest surge began in the week ending March 25.
It peaked in the week ending May 20 with 27,057 cases, which is much lower than the all time peak of 132,557 recorded in the week ending Jan. 14.
Since the week ending May 20, the number of new cases has fallen every week for three consecutive weeks.
In the week ending June 10, the number was down to 12,919, a decline of 14,138 cases, or 52.25%.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area—”Low” in Bristol County; “High” in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since June 2—305 a decrease of 28, or 8.4%, from the 333 in the week ending June 2.
Percentage positive tests for the 10-community area—8.82% down 1.4 points from the 10.22% recorded on June 2.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots—71.21%
Percentage vaccinated with booster—39.80%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus—8.
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated— 25% (coronavirus patients), six are vaccinated two are not vaccinated.
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since the week ending May 26—No poll take his week. There have been at least 379 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of .91%% of the 41,502 cases.
The current average age of death is 80 statewide.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
Three counties have “High” levels of transmission: Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk.
Nine counties have “Medium” levels of transmission: Barnstable, Berkshire, Dukes, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Nantucket, Plymouth and Worcester.
Two counties have “Low” levels of transmission: Bristol and Essex.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Percentage of positive cases statewide—7.51%. down .93 points from the 8.44% recorded in the week ending June 2.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 62 67.25
Foxboro 43 79.06
Mansfield 27 79.81
Norfolk 20 75.76
North Attleboro 54 70.80
Norton 24 67.36
Plainville 11 78.03
Rehoboth 10 58.00
Seekonk 25 57.55
Wrentham 29 86.09