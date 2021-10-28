The number of new coronavirus cases in the area increased slightly over the past week.
According to state figures released Thursday, the 10-community area served by The Sun Chronicle reported 184 new cases for the week Oct. 22-28.
For the week ending Oct. 21, there were 179 new cases.
The greatest number of new cases in the latest surge, which began in the week ending July 15, was 272.
This week’s number is a drop of 88 cases per week, or 32 percent.
The most new cases recorded in one week of the pandemic, which began in March of 2020, was 914 in the week ending Dec. 10, 2020.
The total number of cases for the 10 communities is now at 19,402 and the total number of deaths as of Oct. 21 is 308.
Those numbers mean that 1.59 percent of those who contracted the disease have died from it, or conversely, 98.41 percent have survived.
Meanwhile, the incidence rate and the positive test rate both declined again.
The average incidence rate for the 10 communities declined to 13.1 from 14.5.
That was the fourth consecutive week the incidence rate dropped.
The incidence rate is the average number of daily cases over a two-week period per 100,000 people.
The positive test rated was down for the eighth consecutive week, dropping from 3.52 percent to 2.20 percent over that period.
As usual, Attleboro the largest community, had the most new cases at 49 while Foxboro had the second most at 23.
Five of the communities had a positive test rate under 2 percent.
Out of those five Norton was under 1 percent at 0.90 percent.
Three other communities were under 3 percent while Seekonk and Rehoboth approached 5 percent at 4.92 percent and 4.99 percent respectively.
Those two communities also have the lowest vaccination rates of the 10 communities.
As of last week both were at 52 percent vaccination level while the majority of communities were just under or over 60 percent.
Wrentham was at 75 percent.
