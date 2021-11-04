Area coronavirus cases increased by 180 for the week ending Thursday, a decrease of four cases from the previous week.
According to the state Department of Public Health, the last three weeks have been holding steady in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, with between 179 and 184 new cases per week.
All told, the total case count for the area since the beginning of he pandemic in March of 2020 is now at 19,582.
With nine of the 10 communities reporting, deaths went up by three.
Those additional three deaths were recorded in Attleboro, which now has 137.
The area has 311, which means 1.59 percent of the 19,582 who have contracted coronavirus have died from it.
Attleboro, the most populated of the 10 communities, leads all with 5,090 cases.
The positive test rate for the area fell for the ninth consecutive week and stands at 2.05 percent.
Nine weeks ago it was at 3.52 percent.
And the average positive test rate for the area is at 2.39 percent. It’s the third consecutive week the average has dropped.
Five of the 10 communities are below a 2 percent positive test rate: Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Wrentham.
Three are below a 3 percent positive test rate: Attleboro, Foxboro and Norfolk.
Meanwhile, Rehoboth and Seekonk are above a 4 percent positive test rate.
Those two communities also have the lowest vaccination rates of the 10 communities at a little over 50 percent. The other eight communities are at 60 percent or higher.
Statewide the positive test rate is 1.70.
In addition, the incidence rate also dropped for the fifth consecutive week to 12.1.
The incidence rate is the average number of new cases over a two-week period per 100,000 people.
Its most recent high point was 18.5 cases in the week ending Sept. 30.
Rehoboth and Seekonk have the highest incidence rates at 15.2 and 14.8 respectively.
