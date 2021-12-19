Coronavirus cases fell among both students and staff members in Sun Chronicle area school districts for the week ending Dec. 16.
The number of cases among students declined from 287 in the week ending Dec. 9 to 259 in the week ending Dec. 16.
That’s a drop of 28 cases, or 9.75%.
Cases among staff members dropped from 38 to 37, which was decline of one and 2.63%.
Those cases came from the 14 school districts tracked by the Sun Chronicle in its 10-community coverage area. The communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The numbers were provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in its weekly posting.
All in all, there seemed to be a lull in the rapid case increase in schools, communities and statewide this week.
For the student population, cases went up in eight of the 14 districts and down in six.
They went up in Attleboro by 1, Mansfield, 7, Norfolk, 6, Norton, 7, Plainville, 1, Wrentham, 2, King Philip, 6, and Bristol County Agricultural, 4.
Staff cases went up in five of the 14 districts including Attleboro by 4, Mansfield, 1, Norfolk, 1, North Attleboro, 8, and Seekonk, 1.
All told there are 30,009 students in the 14 districts and 4,065 staff members.
The 259 students stricken with coronavirus represent 0.86% or just under nine-tenths of one percent of the total.
The 37 staff members represent 0.91% or a little over nine-tenths of one percent of the 4,065 staff members.
Those numbers are down from 0.95% and 0.93%, respectively, from the week ending Dec. 9.
Statewide in the week ending Dec. 16, 7,223 students contracted coronavirus along with 1,153 staff members.
The 7,223 students represent 0.79%, or just under eight-tenths of one percent, of all 911,526 students.
The 1,153 staff members who contracted coronavirus represent 0.84%, or a little more than eight-tenths of one percent, of all 136,349 staff members.
The highest point reached statewide this fall came in the week ending Dec. 2 when 8,513 students, or 0.93%, contracted coronavirus and 1,396 staff members, or 1%, of contracted the disease.
The latest school numbers come at a time when the 10-area communities registered a slight increase in cases for the week ending Dec. 16.
Cases for the 10-community area went from 769 in the week ending Dec. 9 to 786 in the week ending Dec. 16, which was a 17-case jump or 2.21%.
Those numbers represent a leveling off, or at least a pause, in numbers which have jumped significantly locally and statewide in recent weeks.
The week ending Dec. 9 in the Attleboro area saw an increase of 304 cases, or 65.37%, from the 465 cases recorded in the week ending Dec. 2.
Statewide, the number of cases increased by 1,677 in the week ending Dec.17, which is a marked decrease from 7,202 increase in cases in the week ending Dec. 10.
The 1,677 case increase equals 5.44% which is a big reduction from the week ending Dec. 10 when the increase was 30.51% and from the week ending Dec. 3 when the increase was 35.21 percent.
In both of those weeks the increase in cases was more than 6,000.
