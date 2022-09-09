The number of new coronavirus cases in the area has stayed below 300 for three months and steady for 13 consecutive weeks.
There have been no spikes up or down in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, with the exception of the week ending Aug. 18 when the total fell by 109 cases to 121, a drop of 47%.
During the 13 weeks the greatest number of new cases was 263 in the one ending June 16.
Since June 16 the number of new cases has not risen above 231.
During the 13 weeks there have been 2,590 new cases, an average of 199 per week.
The 2,590 cases during the 13 weeks contrasts sharply with the first three weeks of 2022.
In the week ending Jan. 6 there were 2,719 new cases in the area.
In the week ending Jan. 13 there were 3,463 new cases and in the week ending Jan. 20 there were 2,569 new cases.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol and Norfolk counties.
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since Sept. 1 — 151, a decrease of 23, or 13%, from the 174 in the week ending Sept. 1.
Percentage of positive tests for the area — 7.78%, down from the 7.85% recorded on Sept. 1.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 71%, up from 70.98% on Sept. 1.
All told, 142,576 out of the area’s population of 200,793 have been fully vaccinated.
That’s an increase of 50 people since the week ending Sept. 1.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 40.92%, up from 40.87% in the week ending Sept.1.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — 3.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated — 0.
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since the week ending Sept. 1 — no poll taken for the week ending Sept. 8.
There have been at least 391 deaths in the area since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of .88% of the 44,092 cases recorded in the 10 communities.
The current average age of death statewide is 79.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC: All 14 counties have low transmission levels.
Percentage of positive tests in state — 7.57%, down from 7.88% recorded in the week ending Sept. 1.
