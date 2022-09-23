New coronavirus cases statewide have been on the increase for the past two weeks after dropping for six consecutive weeks.
In the week ending Sept. 15 the number of new cases was 146 for a total of 7,936, a 1.87% increase from the Sept. 8 total of 7,790.
The numbers are not necessarily alarming, but in the week ending Sept. 22 there were 9,091 new cases statewide, an increase of 1,155, or 14.55%.
In addition, over the last week the number of positive tests for coronavirus jumped by more than one-quarter of 1%.
On a positive note, the number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area remained around the 200 level where it has been for 15 weeks.
During that time the greatest number of new cases recorded in one week was 263, and the fewest was 121.
All told during those 15 weeks, the average number of new cases per week has been 199.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County, medium in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the area since Sept. 15 — 206, an increase of 21, or 11.35%, from the week ending Sept. 15.
The overall increase is 0.46%.
Percentage of positive tests for the area — 8.57%, up .81 from the 7.76% recorded on Sept. 15.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 71.24%, up .14 points from 71.10% recorded on Sept. 15.
All told, 143,059 out of the area’s population of 200,793 have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 286 people since the week ending Sept. 15.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 41.28%, up .19 points from 41.09% recorded in the week ending Sept.15.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — 10.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — 50%
Number of new deaths in rea since the week ending Sept.15 — no poll taken this week.
There have been at least 397 deaths in the area since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, a death percentage of .89% f the 44,483 cases recorded.
The current average age of death statewide is 78.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
Nine — Barnstable, Dukes, Franklin, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester — have medium levels.
Five — Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Hampden and Hampshire — have low levels.
Percentage of positive tests in state — 7.44%, up .27 points from the 7.17% recorded in the week ending Sept. 15.
