ATTLEBORO — After 39 years as a YMCA professional and 13 years at the helm of the Attleboro-Norton YMCA, Chief Executive Officer Robin McDonald retired on Friday.
Courtney Harrness, whose last job was at THE BASE, a Roxbury-based nonprofit where he worked as development director, will replace McDonald.
Harrness starts Monday, Jan. 3.
Jann Alden, who chaired the search committee, said Harrness is the right person for the job.
“I am excited to work with Courtney,” she said in a press release. “We believe his previous Y leadership positions along with his experience working in the field of philanthropy make him a great fit for our YMCA.”
Board president Paul Schleicher echoed her comments.
“We are extremely excited about our incoming CEO Courtney Harrness,” he said in a press release. “Courtney is just the individual to continue to move this Y forward into the future. He was the clear choice after a nearly year-long nationwide search process.”
Schleicher had praise for McDonald, who was the organization’s first female CEO.
“Robin has significantly improved both the facilities and the programs offered at the Y,” Schleicher said. “Robin has also significantly improved the relationships within the surrounding communities fostering many collaboratives that have greatly benefited these communities.”
And she improved the Y’s financial situation.
She doubled its membership, raised its endowment to $9 million and drove the Y’s Annual Campaign from $85,000 in 2008 to over $640,000 in 2019, he said.
Prior to his time at THE BASE, Harrness served as the senior executive director and special projects manager for the Twin Cities YMCA in Minnesota.
He also worked in leadership roles at the YMCA of Greater Boston and the Springfield YMCA.
Harrness has experience in strategic collaboration, philanthropy, volunteer development, program innovation and operations, according the press release.
“I am honored to follow Robin as the next CEO of the Attleboro-Norton YMCA,” Harrness said in the release. “The remarkable foundation that has been laid by the staff, board, and community partners is a true testament to her leadership. The opportunity to build on that foundation in partnership with so many committed community members, is a blessing.”
Meanwhile, McDonald’s collaborative efforts proved vital when coronavirus reached the Attleboro area, Schleicher said.
Working with other community organizations, McDonald helped launch the Stronger Together Fund, which helped raise over $500,000 to support the work of 26 local nonprofits through the statewide shutdown in 2020, he said.
“While the Y responded to the community’s most pressing needs, including food insecurity and emergency childcare, it emerged financially strong and poised to continue serving the community long into the future.”
McDonald said she did not do it alone.
“For me, it’s always been all about the people I serve with and those we help. I have served in Attleboro with the very best staff, volunteers, community leaders, and Y members,” she said. “I’m most proud of how this YMCA has focused on what is best for our children, our families our community — to do the most good we can, for the most people we can.”
Last month, Ed Hurley, who was hired as president of the Hockomock YMCA in 1993, told members of the Y community that he would be stepping down as the organization’s chief executive officer in March 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.