The number of new coronavirus cases has fallen for the third consecutive week in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area.
The decreases come after a 10-week rise in new cases from 99 in the week ending March 17 to 611 in the week ending May 26.
In the week ending June 16, the number of new cases was 263, down 42 from the week ending June 9.
In the three weeks since the peak of the latest surge, 611 new cases on May 26, the number of new weekly cases has dropped by 348, or 57%.
That peak does not, however, come close to the record high of 3,463 new cases recorded in the week ending Jan. 13, 2022.
Statewide, the number of new cases has dropped for four consecutive weeks from a peak of 27,057 in the week ending May 20 to 10,138 in the week ending June 17.
That’s a drop of 16,919 cases, or 62.5%.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County; low in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the area since June 9, 2022 — 263, a decrease of 42, or 14%, from the 305 in the week ending June 9.
Percentage of positive tests for the area — 7.52%, down 1.3 points from the 8.8% recorded on June 9.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 71%
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 40%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — 7.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — 28.6%. Five are vaccinated two are not vaccinated.
Number of deaths in area since the week ending May 26 — No poll take this week. There have been at least 379 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of .9% of the 41,765 cases.
The current average age of death is 79.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
One county, Hampden, has a high level of transmission.
Two counties, Dukes and Hampshire, have medium levels of transmission.
The remaining 11 counties Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester have low levels of transmission.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Percentage of positive cases in state — 6.56%, down .95 points from the 7.5% recorded in the week ending June 9.
Breakdown:
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 61 67.34
Foxboro 20 79.08
Mansfield 41 79.84
Norfolk 12 75.88
North Attleboro 44 70.86
Norton 14 67.40
Plainville 11 78.20
Rehoboth 14 58.15
Seekonk 21 57.60
Wrentham 25 86.14