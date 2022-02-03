For the first time in six weeks, the number of new coronavirus cases in the area has come in under 1,000.
For the week ending Thursday, Feb. 3, the number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area was 962, the lowest since 963 were recorded in the week ending Dec. 23, 2021.
The 962 cases represents a 55% drop from the 1,750 recorded in the week ending Jan. 27.
The latest surge of coronavirus cases, fueled mostly by the omicron variant, reached its highest point for the area in the week ending Jan. 13, when 3,463 were reported in the area.
That same week the state reached its highest total of 132,557, which is the most recorded in one week since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The weekly numbers have been falling since then.
Omicron is said to be less dangerous but more transmissible than the delta variant.
The average age of those dying from the disease is currently 77.
While the overall number of deaths are down, 344 to 452 confirmed deaths per week have been recorded since the surge reached its height in the week ending Jan. 13.
It was at this time last year, the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, when the state topped out at nearly 40,000 cases, which at that time was the most recorded in the pandemic.
The number of new cases in each of the 10 area communities went down in the week ending Feb. 3, as did the positive test percentages.
The percentage for all the communities declined from 20.29% to 13.48%.
That’s the lowest in five weeks.
The area has recorded at least 348 deaths, which is a death percentage of just under 1%.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the area since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 36,161.
Attleboro the biggest community, has the most cases at 9,645 and Plainville, the smallest, has the fewest at 1,516.