New coronavirus cases have declined for the second consecutive week in the area.
For the week ending Sept. 30, the number of new cases in the in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area came in at 236, which is 27 fewer than the 263 recorded for the week before, according to the state Department of Public Health.
That’s a 10.27 percent reduction.
For the week ending Sept. 23 there were nine fewer new cases than in the week prior.
All told, the area has recorded 18,606 cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020 and suffered 301 deaths.
That’s a death percentage of 1.62 percent.
The majority of those deaths, 260, came in the first year of the pandemic, from March of 2020 to March of 2021.
The number of deaths in the first six months of the second year of the pandemic is down by 84 percent, from 260 to 41.
The reduction was likely due to the administration of vaccines to about 62 percent of the nearly 200,000 residents in the area.
Those especially vulnerable, 65 and older, have been vaccinated at the rate of about 85 percent.
Statewide the average age of those who die from the disease is 73.
This week five additional deaths were reported in this area.
Attleboro has recorded the most at 127 and Wrentham has the second highest total at 63.
North Attleboro has 36 and Mansfield has 24.
Six of the 10 communities showed a reduction in the number of new cases: Attleboro, -16, Foxboro, -2, North Attleboro, -7, Rehoboth, -3, Seekonk, -18 and Wrentham, -12.
The overall positive test percentage fell for the fourth consecutive week from 3.52 percent in the week ending Sept. 2 to 2.65 percent in the week ending Sept. 30.
