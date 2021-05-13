The number of new coronavirus cases in the area continued to drop this week, according the the latest figures from the state.
The Department of Public Health reported that for the week ending May 13, there were 119 new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, down 38 from the week ending May 6.
The number of new cases has not been that low since the week ending Oct. 22, when it came in at 100.
It was reported last week that the number of new cases for the week ending May 6 was 179 but that was incorrect.
The reduction of 38 cases this week represents a decrease of 24 percent.
It was the sixth consecutive week the number of new cases has declined.
The most recent high number was 482 for the week ending April 1.
The total number of cases for the area since the pandemic hit in March of 2020 is now 16,230 with at least 289 deaths.
That’s a death rate of 1.78 percent.
Meanwhile, the incidence rate — the average number of new daily cases over a 14-day period per 100,000 people — declined for the fifth consecutive week.
For the week ending May 13 the rate was 10.1. For the week ending May 6 it was 11.3, and 31.7 for the week ending April 8.
The positive test rate for the area edged up slightly from 2.15 percent to 2.24 percent.
For the week ending May 13, Plainville advanced into the gray zone, the lowest of the state’s four categories measuring coronavirus risk.
Mansfield, Norfolk and Wrentham were all in the second-lowest green zone while the remaining area communities — Attleboro, Foxboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and Seekonk — were in the second-highest yellow zone.
None of the communities have been in the highest red zone for the last three weeks.
Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases as of May 13 was 655,350 and the number of confirmed deaths was 17,366.
That’s a death rate of 2.65 percent.
