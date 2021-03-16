ATTLEBORO — Total coronavirus cases among students and staff in the city’s public schools increased by nine for the week ending March 12, bringing the yearly total to 372.
Out of the nine, seven were students and two were staff members.
The increase of nine equals the number reported for the week ending March 5. That week, eight students were infected along with one staff member.
If the numbers continue at the current level, the district will end the month with the fewest number of new cases since October, which had 23.
February had 54 cases and January recorded 102.
To date, December had the most cases at 112.
According to the weekly report published on Mondays by the school department, none of the cases were contracted in the schools.
That’s good news for the planned full-time reopening in April of the elementary and middle schools.
Elementary schools are slated to open on April 5 and middle schools are scheduled for April 26.
The opening date for the high school has not been determined.
The school department reports that none of the 372 cases among students and staff reported since school opened in September for hybrid sessions have been contracted in the schools.
During hybrid sessions, students go to school two days a week and learn remotely for three.
The number of close contacts, which requires students and staff to quarantine for 10 days, increased slightly to 36 from the 33 that were recorded for the week ending March 5.
Out of the close contacts, 31 were among students and five were among staff members.
Fifteen of the close contacts occurred in school and 21 occurred outside school.
The 372 coronavirus cases represent about 5.5 percent of the district’s approximate population of 6,700 students and staff members.
The number of students infected is 304 and the number of cases among staff is 68.
