The number of new coronavirus cases in the area set another new record this week, far eclipsing the previous week’s record tally.
For the week ending Jan. 6, there were 2,719 cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area. That’s 1,588 more than the week ending Dec. 30, or a 140% increase.
The week ending Dec. 30 was the first time the number of new cases went over 1,000 in the area, and this week more than doubled that as the omicron variant continues to surge.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 is 27,417.
However, while cases have soared of late, there were just five additional COVID deaths recorded, bringing the total for the area to 334 and fixing the death percentage at 1.22%.
The percentage has been falling for 11 consecutive weeks.
The Broad Institute, based in Cambridge, reported that 95% of the new cases came from the omicron variant, which while highly transmissible is less severe.
Nine of the 10 area communities had new cases in the hundreds, except for Norfolk which had 94.
Attleboro had the most with 741 and North Attleboro had the second most with 418.
Norfolk had the fewest at 94 and Rehoboth had the second fewest at 131.
At the state level records were being smashed as well.
On Thursday, the state fell just 13 cases short of hitting 100,000 new cases for the week.
The current total is 99,987, but it will undoubtedly surpass 100,000 Friday.
To date 1,135,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Massachusetts. In addition, there have been 20,051 confirmed deaths from the virus for a percentage of 1.77%.
