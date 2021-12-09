New coronavirus cases in the area rose by over 65 percent in the latest figures reported by the state.
The total number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area for the week ending Dec. 9 was 769, 304 more than the week ending Dec. 2, according to state Department of Public Health figures.
Last week, new cases leveled off at 465, just nine fewer than the 474 in the week ending Nov. 25.
The 769 new cases was the most recorded since the week ending Jan. 21, 2021, when there were 722.
The most new cases recorded in one week for the area, 914, came exactly one year ago in the week ending Dec. 10, 2020.
The total for the area since the beginning of the pandemic 91 weeks ago is 21,818.
There have been a total a 318 deaths recorded as of Dec. 1, when three deaths hit Mansfield, which now has 27.
The death percentage for the area is currently 1.46 percent, but it has been declining every week because more people are surviving even as the number of cases increases.
In the week ending Dec. 9, just over 20,000 coronavirus tests were performed and 1,258 came back positive, for a rate of 6.28, which is a 1.02 point increase over the week ending Dec. 2.
The statewide positive test percentage is 4.46 percent.
Rehoboth and North Attleboro had the highest positive test percentages at 11.10 percent and 8.55 percent respectively.
Seekonk was third with a percentage of 8.16.
Rehoboth and Seekonk have the lowest vaccination rates, about 53 percent each.
Wrentham has the highest at about 79 percent. It also had the lowest positive test percentage at 4.12 percent.
Meanwhile, with one day to go in the week, the state has already eclipsed its number of new cases from last week.
This week there have been 25,794 new cases as compared to last week’s 23,599.
Last week’s number was a 35 percent increase over the prior week when 17,453 new cases were recorded.
Statewide there have been 19,190 confirmed coronavirus deaths out of 896,423 cases for a death percentage of 2.14.
The most new cases recorded statewide in one week came in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, when 39,946 new cases and 562 deaths were recorded.
The number of deaths being recorded in recent months have been under 100 on a weekly basis.
But last week the number rose to 135 and this week so far the number is 116, which is not unusual considering the spike in cases. The average age of those who die from coronavirus is 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.