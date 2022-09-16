New cases of coronavirus continue to stay low.
The number of new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area has remained well below 300 for 14 consecutive weeks.
There have been no spikes up or down with the exception of the week ending Aug. 18 when the total fell by 109 cases to 121, a drop of 47%.
During the 14 weeks the greatest number of new cases was 263 in the week ending June 16.
Since June 16 the number of new cases has not risen above 231.
During the 14 weeks there have been 2,775 new cases, an average of about 200 per week.
In the week ending Sept. 15 there were 185 new cases, an increase of .42% of the total of 44,277 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
Deaths are at 397, a rate of .89%.
That percentage has remained constant for at least a year.
The average age of death from the virus is now at 80 statewide.
The 2,775 cases during the 14 weeks contrasts sharply with the first three weeks of 2022.
In the week ending Jan. 6 there were 2,719 new cases in the area.
In the week ending Jan. 13 there were 3,463 new cases and in the week ending Jan. 20 there were 2,569.
------
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County, medium in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the area since Sept. 8, 2022 — 185, an increase of 34, or 22.51%, from the 151 in the week ending Sept. 8. The overall increase is .42%.
Percentage of positive tests for the area — 7.76%, down .02 points from the 7.78% recorded on Sept. 8.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 71.10%, up from an even 71% recorded on Sept. 8.
All told, 142,773 out of the area’s population of 200,793 have been fully vaccinated. That’s an increase of 197 people since the week ending Sept. 8.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 41.09%, up from 40.92% in the week ending Sept.8.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — NA.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated — NA
Number of new deaths in the area since the week ending Sept. 8 — 6, with all communities reporting except Rehoboth.
There have been at least 397 deaths in the area since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.89% of the 44,277 cases recorded.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
Seven — Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk — have medium levels.
The remaining seven — Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester — have low levels.
For more information go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.
Percentage of positive tests in state — 7.17%, down from 7.57% in the week ending Sept. 8.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 52 68.21
Foxboro 16 78.15
Mansfield 21 79.79
Norfolk 13 82.20
North Attleboro 24 70.35
Norton 12 70.37
Plainville 4 72.78
Rehoboth 16 60.03
Seekonk 12 52.34
Wrentham 15 80.68
Total 185 71.10
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
