New coronavirus cases have bounced back up in the area after a two-week decline.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle area registered 272 new cases for the week ending Sept. 16, up 52 from the previous week, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Total number of cases for the area now stands at 18,107 with at least 296 deaths, which is a death percentage of 1.63 percent.
The latest increase in cases reversed a decline in previous weeks. For the week ending Aug. 26, 249 area cases were reported. The week ending Sept. 2 saw 248 and the week ending Sept. 9 recorded 220.
The last time the number of new cases approached the current number was in the week ending April 22, when 266 new cases were recorded.
But that number does not come close to the 914 recorded in the week ending Dec. 10, when vaccines were not yet available.
That still stands as the greatest number of new cases recorded in a one-week period for the area.
In the latest figures, Attleboro recorded the greatest number of new cases with 78, an increase of 20 over the week ending Sept. 9.
Norfolk had the fewest with 11, one fewer than last week.
Two other towns recorded fewer cases. Mansfield and North Attleboro both recorded five fewer.
Wrentham had the second-greatest number of new cases with 28, which is an increase of 10 over the previous week.
One bit of good news is the positive test percentage declined from 2.99 percent to 2.78 percent.
Norton had the lowest positive test percentage at .87 and Seekonk had the highest at 4.52.
Attleboro came in at 3.39.
The area’s positive test percentage, however, is still higher than the state as a whole, which is 2.35 percent.
In addition to Norton, the only other community that came in under that was Foxboro at 2.25 percent.
Over the last two weeks, 19,020 people have been tested and 529 were positive.
That’s one fewer than the 530 reported last week when 17,697 were tested over that two-week period.
The average for the 10-community area of cases per day per 100,000 people went from 16.8 to 17.6.
A death toll was not taken, but last week the number went up by four to 296 after 14 weeks of no new deaths.
The average age of someone who dies from coronavirus is 75, according to DPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.