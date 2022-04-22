New coronavirus cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area increased in the week ending April 21, but the increase was much lower than the previous week, which could mean the latest surge is subsiding.
In the week ending April 14 there were 262 new cases in the area. That was 107 more than in the week ending April 7 for a 69% increase.
In the week ending April 21 there were 281 new cases, or 19 more than the previous week for an increase of just 7.25%
State figures reflect the same slowdown.
In the week ending April 15 there were 13,113 new cases. In the week ending April 22 there were 13,198, an increase of 85 cases, or 0.64%.
In the week ending April 15 there was an increase of 4,416 cases over the previous week, which saw 8,697 new cases.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area—Low in Bristol County; Low in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since April 14, 2022—281 an increase of 19 or 7.25% over the 262 in the week ending April 14.
Percentage positive for the 10-community area—4.64%
Percentage vaccinated with two shots—70.55%
Percentage vaccinated with booster—38.57%
Number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus at Sturdy Memorial—2
Percentage coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated—0%
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since
April 14, 2022 — 2. There have been at least 372 deaths total since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.96% or just under 1% of the 38,482 cases.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC—10 counties “Low,” four counties, Middlesex, Suffolk, Berkshire and Hampshire “medium”
Percentage of positive cases in state—3.72%
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 48 66.74
Foxboro 28 78.44
Mansfield 36 79.23
Norfolk 19 75.26
North Attleboro 36 70.10
Norton 43 67.00
Plainville 17 77.07
Rehoboth 15 56.81
Seekonk 24 56.83
Wrentham 13 85.45