For the third consecutive week the number of new coronavirus cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area has declined, which could indicate the latest surge is slowing down.
In the week ending May 5, the number of new cases was 404, or 90 more than the previous week.
In the week ending May 12, the number of new cases was 489, or 85 more than the previous week.
In the week ending May 19, there were 564 new cases, or 75 more than in the previous week.
And this week, the week ending May 26, there were 611 new cases, or 47 more than the previous week.
That was a 37% drop.
Statewide in the week ending May 20, the latest surge hit its peak at 27,057 cases.
That number reflected a 1,297 case increase over the week ending May 13, a 5% rise.
In the week ending May 27, the number of new cases statewide fell to 19,980, which was a decline of 7,077 cases, or 26.5%.
Confirmed deaths rose by 31 from 39 to 70, a 79.5% increase, but is an overall death percentage of 0.35%.
The average age of those dying from coronavirus is 81, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — High in Bristol County; High in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since May 19, 2022 — 611, an increase of 47, or 8.3%, over the 564 in the week ending May 19.
Percentage of positive tests for the 10-community area — 10.8% up 1.3 points from the 9.5% recorded on May 19.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 71%
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 39.5%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial — 11 with coronavirus
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated — 18% (coronavirus patients); nine are vaccinated, two are not.
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since the week ending May 26 — No poll take his week. There have been at least 378 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.92% out of the 40,864 cases.
The current average age of death is 81.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
12 counties, Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester have “High” levels of the disease.
Two counties, Hampden and Hampshire have “Medium” levels of the disease.
None have “Low” levels of the disease.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html
Percentage of positive cases in state — 8.95% which is up 0.84 points since May 19 when the number was 8.11%.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 149 67.16
Foxboro 68 78.98
Mansfield 71 79.76
Norfolk 39 75.72
North Attleboro 84 70.62
Norton 60 67.31
Plainville 28 77.80
Rehoboth 31 57.78
Seekonk 37 57.43
Wrentham 44 85.87