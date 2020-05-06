FOXBORO -- They did not get the flyover of military jets, but the 85th recruit training troop nevertheless became state troopers Wednesday on the New England Patriots' home turf.
The class of 240 spread out six feet apart on the Gillette Stadium field in accordance with social distancing rules set down by Gov. Charlie Baker, who swore them in as troopers.
The new troopers had their training cut short in April after two members of the class at the New Braintree academy tested positive for the coronavirus.
Some aspects of the training had to be completed remotely as state police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason and his staff had to accelerate preparation for the class to take to the streets during the pandemic.
At Wednesday's ceremony, the troopers wore dark blue face masks covered with small state police emblems, and Baker told them they underwent "one of the most remarkable training periods in law enforcement history."
"You've become troopers under truly exceptional circumstances, overcoming obstacles no other class has had to overcome," he said.
During his remarks, Mason recalled the speech of President-elect John F. Kennedy to the state Legislature in 1961 about the enduring and historic qualities of the Bay State.
"Courage. Judgment. Integrity. Dedication. Your charge, members of the 85th recruit training troop, is to model and cultivate these qualities," Mason said.
"To use these qualities," he added, "to write the next chapter in the history of the Massachusetts state police. May that story and the story of the 85th recruit training troop be a glorious one."
Baker and Mason thanked the Kraft family for supporting first responders and hosting the graduation.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends were not allowed to attend the abbreviated 45-minute ceremony. But it was streamed live on the state police Facebook page.
The stadium flyover of F15 Eagles of the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 104th Fighter Wing was cut out of the larger effort to show support of hospitals across the state.
Instead, helicopters from the state police air wing section flew over the stadium.
A state police spokesperson notified media of the cancellation of the stadium flyover by the National Guard Wednesday morning and gave no explanation.
He and a spokesperson for the 104th Fighter Wing did not return a call from The Sun Chronicle.
