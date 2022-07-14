The number of area residents who became fully vaccinated for coronavirus in the week ending July 14, was 39, two more than the previous week, but the percentage of those fully vaccinated went down by 0.87%.
The percentage declined because the state’s Department of Public Health revised the number of those living in the area to reflect the latest census figures.
In the two years prior, the population for the 10-community Sun Chronicle area was put at 198,294.
But as of July 14, that number went up by 2,499, to 200,793, an increase of 1.26%. And that pushed the percentage of the fully vaccinated slightly down.
Numbers in the individual communities changed as well with some populations increasing and some decreasing, pushing the percentages of the fully vaccinated down or up.
For example, in Foxboro the population increased by 409, from 18,209 to 18,618.
The number of vaccinations stayed the same at 14,415 in the week ending July 14, which pushed the percentage of those fully vaccinated from 79.16 to 77.43, a decline of 1.73 points.
So some communities gained in percentage and some lost.
A gain of 39 fully vaccinated people pushed the total in the area to 141,619, but with the new population statistics, the percentage of fully vaccinated fell from 71.40% to 70.53%
Two weeks ago the number of children age 6 months to 5 years who got their first shot of vaccine in the area was 170.
At that time the population was listed as 10,673 and the resulting percentage was 1.59%. But population was revised to 10,113 and as a result, the percentage went up to 1.68%.
As of the week ending July 14, a total of 647 children in that age group have gotten the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That amounts to 6.39% of the 10,113 total, which is an increase of 4.71 points in two weeks.
Those children who got the first dose of the Pfizer have two more to go. Those who got the Moderna have one more.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is administered a minimum of three weeks after the first and a maximum of eight weeks, according to the CDC.
And the third is administered eight weeks after the second.
The second dose of the Moderna is administered four to eight weeks after the first.