The state has a new interactive map showing where to get tested for the coronavirus, and eight locations are in the immediate area.
The map, at mass.gov/covidtestmap, was unveiled on Friday. It has details “including contact information, address, hours of operation, website, type of site, insurance coverage, and other important information,” the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency announced.
Locally, the state’s new map includes the following sites:
- Southcoast Urgent Care Center, 39 Commerce Way, Seekonk.
- North Attleboro Urgent Care, 40 Cumberland Ave., North Attleboro.
- Sturdy Memorial Urgent Care, 266 Washington St., South Attleboro.
- Tristan Medical, 465 South Washington St., North Attleboro.
- Convenient MD — Plainville, 86 Taunton St., Plainville.
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital, 211 Park St., Attleboro.
- Tristan Medical, Norton Care Center, 184 West Main St., Norton.
The map also includes information for the testing site opened at a Gilette Stadium parking lot in Foxboro. However that site is currently only for testing first responders and grocery and supermarket workers.
It allows the user to search for test sites by town or by geographic area.
It also includes a downloadable list of test sites, some 250 as of Friday afternoon, according to state officials.
In nearly every case, the website and map indicate that those wishing to be tested should call ahead, be referred by a health care professional or be showing symptoms of the virus.
State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, in announcing the launch of the map and website, noted the information there is constantly being updated.
Experts have said testing is a critical component in controlling the coronavirus pandemic and reopening the state’s economy safely.
Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday outlined an expanded testing strategy the state intends to submit to federal officials later this month.
The plan, required to access certain federal funds, calls for 45,000 daily tests by the end of July and 75,000 daily by the end of December, with the goal of bringing the positive rate below 5 percent.
CVS announced earlier in the week that it would open several drive-thru testing centers at its pharmacies in Massachusetts on Friday.
They include: Charlton, Worcester, Raynham, Northampton, Bridgewater, Carver, West Springfield, Danvers and Westport.
Patients, who must register in advance, will be given a test kit and instructions at the drive-thru window. A CVS employee will observe the test to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to a third-party lab for processing, with results available in about three days. No testing will be done in the stores.
In addition, WalMart announced it would open test sites in Salem, Brockton, Quincy and Plymouth.
