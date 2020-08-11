A color-coded map released by Gov. Charlie Baker Tuesday shows all 351 of the state’s cities and towns in one of four risk levels regarding the spread of coronavirus.
Red indicates the highest daily infection rate at more than eight cases per 100,000 residents over the two-week period from July 22 to Aug. 5.
Yellow is the second highest infection rate at four to eight cases per 100,000; green is the third highest rate at fewer than four cases per 100,000; and white indicates there have been fewer than five cases altogether in a city or town.
The map comes in response to an increase in cases over the last five weeks.
None of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area were among the red group and only one, Wrentham, was in the yellow, or second highest, category.
Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield were in the third highest, or green, category while the remaining six towns, Foxboro, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk were all in the lowest, or white, category.
While Attleboro is the biggest community in The Sun Chronicle area and has recorded the most coronavirus cases — 861, which includes 708 confirmed and 153 probable cases as of Monday — it has apparently been successful in slowing the spread of the disease, which has killed 59 city residents.
Mayor Paul Heroux credits continual efforts to remind residents about the danger and to take safety precautions.
He has urged those precautions on his Facebook page.
North Attleboro has the second highest number of cases at 398 as of Monday while Mansfield has the fourth highest at 182.
Wrentham has 246 cases, including 220 confirmed and 26 probable.
According to a press release from Baker, the map will be updated once a week.
Communities needing help will get it, he said.
“Any city or town designated higher risk is considered to have a high level of COVID infection, and will receive additional support from the Commonwealth to address the spread of the virus,” Baker said in a press release.
Only four Bay State communities are in the highest or red category. Those are the cities of Chelsea, Everett, Lynn and Revere.
All told there are 29 communities in the yellow category, which means the vast majority of the state’s cities and towns are on the two lowest risk levels.
Meanwhile, orders issued by Baker last week to curb the increase in cases statewide took effect Tuesday.
The number of cases per week have gone up for five consecutive weeks from a low of 1,365 on Week 16 to nearly doubling at 2,671 for the week ending Aug. 8, which was Week 21.
Baker reduced the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings from 100 to 50.
The indoor limit remained the same at 25.
Those limits apply to “all types of gatherings, on both public and private property,” Baker said.
Masks must be worn at any gathering where more than 10 people from different households are mixing.
At restaurants, “alcoholic beverages may only be served for on-site consumption if accompanied by orders for food prepared on-site.”
In addition, any bars “masquerading as restaurants” will be closed.
The rules are enforceable by police.
“Public safety officials, including state and local law enforcement, have the jurisdiction to enforce these orders and event hosts in violation of these orders will be subject to fines or cease and desist orders,” the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.