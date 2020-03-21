ATTLEBORO -- A fairly new technology that enhances communication between first responders and hospital staff is coming in handy for Sturdy Memorial Hospital during the virus pandemic.
Twiage, which went live at Sturdy just over two years ago, is a mobile communication technology that accelerates life-saving emergency care by reducing the need of radio and phone communication between first responders and hospital emergency staff.
Twiage is now providing a new triage module for the coronavirus to first responders and hospital staff. The "Isolation” module allows first responders to alert the emergency department about suspected incoming coronavirus patients. Using the COVID-19 alert and the video capabilities within Twiage, Sturdy and area emergency medical service workers are able to prepare for proper isolation of patients in advance of arrival, according to the hospital's press release.
Questions within the COVID-19 section of the app address if the patient has recently traveled outside of the United States; if they have had recent contact with anyone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 or a flu-like illness, and if they are experiencing a respiratory illness of unknown cause. It also lists symptoms of the illness: fever, cough or shortness of breath.
“This module is streamlining the necessary care coordination between our hospital and our first responders by providing a way to effectively screen and communicate about potentially infectious COVID-19 patients before they arrive to the ED,” Dr. Brian Patel, chief of Emergency Services at Sturdy, said. “This enables us to prepare for the patient appropriately using personal protective equipment and isolation precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to other patients and our staff, which is essential to avoid the spread of this virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.