ATTLEBORO — Following a spike, new coronavirus cases are down in the area.
For the week ending Sept. 23, the number of new cases was was 263, according to the state Department of Public Health.
That’s a drop of nine from the week ending Sept. 16, when there was a spike of 52 cases after five weeks of decline.
Five of the 10 Sun Chronicle area communities showed a decrease in case numbers and five recorded an increase over the week ending Sept. 16.
The communities reporting a decline were Attleboro, 13, Foxboro, 9, Mansfield, 5, Plainville, 9, and Wrentham 12.
Communities showing increases were Norfolk, 5, North Attleboro, 16, Norton, 1, Rehoboth, 3, and Seekonk, 14.
The total number of cases for the area since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 is 18,370 as of Sept. 23.
Over the last two weeks, 19,727 coronavirus tests were administered in the area and 548, or 2.77 percent, were positive.
Last week the percentage as 2.78.
The highest positive test percentage was recorded in Seekonk at 5.45 percent.
The lowest was in Norton at 1.02 percent.
Attleboro came in at 3.73 percent, an increase of .34 percent over the week ending Sept. 16.
The average incidence rate crept up by seven-tenths of 1 percent, from 17.6 to 18.3.
The incidence rate is the daily average number of new cases over a two-week period per 100,000 population.
Seekonk had the highest rate at 28.5 and Norfolk had the lowest at 11.4.
Deaths as of Sept. 13 stood at 296 for the area.
Statewide the number of new cases fell by 1,807 from 12,944 to 11,137, which was a decline of 14 percent.
The average number of new cases per day fell by 258 from 1,849 to 1,591.
Deaths held steady at 92. The week ending Sept. 17 the number was 90.
While cases have risen deaths have fortunately not kept pace.
The last time the number of cases was around 11,000 was during the week ending March 20 when there were 10,794. That week there were 217 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.