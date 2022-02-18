New coronavirus cases hit their lowest level in three months in the area this past week.
There were 276 new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area for the week ending Feb. 17. That’s the smallest increase in new cases since 314 were recorded in the week ending Nov. 18.
And it’s down 3,187 cases, or 92%, since the week ending Jan. 13, which saw the most new cases ever in the area, 3,463.
The total number of new cases declined by 249, or 47%, from the 525 in the week ending Feb. 10.
The total increase in cases came in at .75%.
The number of positive tests for the virus came in under 1,000 for the first time in 11 weeks and the positive test percentage dropped 3 points from 8.76% to 5.76% out of the 16,590 tests performed in the area.
That positive test percentage is still higher than the statewide percentage, which is 4.22%
Norton had the lowest positive test percentage at 1.58%.
Seekonk had the highest at 11.08% and Rehoboth had the second highest at 9.39%. Both communities lag behind the other eight in the percentage of their residents who have been vaccinated.
At least 368 area deaths have now been recorded, up by 21 over the week ending Feb. 10.
Most of the deaths were in Attleboro (16), but Health Agent Jessica Horsman said she does not believe that most of those are new.
“I do not believe the jump is in recent deaths as it probably reflects backdated reporting to the system,” she said in an email.
The 368 deaths represent just under 1% of all cases. According to the state’s Department of Public Health, the average age of those killed by the virus is 76.