The number of new coronavirus cases in the area has hit its lowest mark in 15 weeks.
There were just 211 new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area in the week ending Feb. 24, bringing the total to 37,173 for the nearly two years of the pandemic.
The 211 cases is 65 fewer than in the week ending Feb. 17, a 23% drop. In the week ending Nov. 11, 2021, 15 weeks ago, the number was 214.
In the week ending Dec. 9, 2021 there were 789 new cases, a 65% jump. That was when the omicron surge was ramping up.
The greatest number of new cases in one week was 3,463 in the week ending Jan. 13, which is when the surge hit its peak locally and statewide.
Since then the number of new cases in a week has fallen by 3,252, or 94%.
Statewide there were 132,557 new cases that week, the most ever during the pandemic. This week the state is on track to come in under 10,000 new cases.
There have been at least 368 area deaths due to COVID among the 37,173 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. That’s a death percentage of just under 1%.
According to the state Department of Public Health, the average age of those dying from coronavirus is 75.
The positive test percentage for the 10 area communities fell by 2.11 points to 3.65% in the week ending Feb. 24 from 5.76% in the week ending Feb. 17.
The statewide positive test percentage is currently 2.95% which is just .7 points lower than this area.
The highest positive test percentage for the area was just over 24% in the week ending Jan. 13.