Coronavirus cases continued to rise in the area this week, but the numbers were lower and the rate of increase was slower.
Overall, cases increased by 234 in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 17,118.
The new case total is 37 more than the increase of 197 for the week ending Aug. 12. For the week ending Aug. 5, there were 132 new cases.
All 10 communities saw case increases this week except Rehoboth.
Attleboro, which has the most residents, led the way with 61 new cases, an increase of seven over the week ending Aug. 12.
The second most populace community, North Attleboro, had the second greatest increase in cases with 29, which was two more than the previous week.
While Rehoboth had the highest positive test rate at 8.05 percent, it cut the number of new cases this week from 25 to 24.
Meanwhile, as of Aug. 13 the number of deaths from the virus had not increased for the 13th consecutive week.
Tthe number stands at 292.
On Thursday, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux decided, after consultation with the health department, to require masks for all visitors to public buildings regardless of vaccination status.
Public employees who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks while working unless transacting business with a visitor.
All unvaccinated city employees must wear a mask while working unless the employee is working alone in an office or if they are working with another person and are more than six feet apart.
If someone comes into an office a mask must be worn.
If an employee is interacting with the public, a mask must be worn even if there is a Plexiglas shield in place.
An employee working outside a city building and a member of the public is more than six feet away, a mask is not required.
Anyone who cannot wear a mask due to health concerns is not required to wear a mask.
Proof of vaccination is required to be excused from wearing a mask.
The latest directive is “consistent” with those issued by the school department on Monday, Heroux said.
The school committee decided that all students from pre-K through the sixth grade must wear masks in school.
For students in the seventh and higher grades, masks are optional.
In addition, vaccinated staff members do not have to wear masks and unvaccinated staff must wear masks in the presence of students.
All that could well be overruled by a state mandate, however. (See story, A1)
