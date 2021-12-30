For the second straight week, a record number of new coronavirus cases have been reported in the area.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area logged 1,131 new cases in the week ending Dec. 30, which is 168 more than the 963 logged in the week ending Dec. 23, which was also a record.
The previous high mark was 914 in the week ending Dec. 10, 2020.
The increase over last week was big in numbers, but fairly small percentage-wise, 4.79%.
According the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant, which is said to be more transmissible but less dangerous than the delta one, accounts for as much as 59 percent of new cases nationwide.
The state as a whole also hit a record on Thursday, recording 21,137 new cases. That’s the most ever for one day since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
So far this week the total number of new cases is 58,511, or 12,364 more than last week’s 46,147.
That’s a 26% increase.
The state also topped the 1 million mark in confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday. That means that 15% of the state’s 6,964,383 residents have contracted coronavirus at some point over the last 22 months.
The Sun Chronicle area’s positive test percentage over the last two weeks for coronavirus jumped 1.83 points to 9.62% from last week’s 7.79%.
That’s almost two points higher than the state’s overall positive test percentage of 7.74%.
Locally, Rehoboth and Seekonk have the highest positive test percentages of 14.84% and 12.83%, respectively.
Those towns also have the lowest vaccination rates, about 54 percent each.
All told, the area has amassed 24,698 cases since the start of the pandemic 22 months ago.
But while the cases mount the number of deaths has not kept pace.
With eight of the 10 communities reporting this week, the total number of deaths is 329.
Attleboro and North Attleboro, two of he leaders in deaths, did not report.
The death percentage for the area is 1.33%.
It has been falling steadily for weeks as the number of cases far outpaces the number of deaths.
For example, last week the death percentage was 1.38% and the week before it was 1.44%. And the week before that it was 1.46%.
Currently, the area’s death percentage is lower than the state’s.
There have been 19,773 confirmed deaths from the virus statewide, for a death percentage of 1.9%.
