ATTLEBORO — For those who’ve had trouble contacting administrators at City Hall this week, it’s likely because nine of them are on coronavirus quarantine.
Mayor Paul Heroux said one of the employees in his office had a positive test for the disease which forced all staff members who had “close contact” with the individual to quarantine for at least eight days.
The quarantines began Monday.
Heroux said the employees have to wait five days to have a coronavirus test and then wait another three to return to work if the test is negative.
He said eight of the nine are not showing symptoms and are working from home. The ninth is the person who’s ill, but at home.
Returning calls or emails may be slower than usual because such a large group is out of the office, Heroux said.
The employees call in to check their phone messages several times a day and also checking email, he added.
“The office is dark,” the mayor said. “But they are still doing work.”
The employee who is afflicted with the disease contracted it outside of work, Heroux said.
Meanwhile, all other employees continue to wear masks, socially distance and sanitize surfaces.
In addition, air purifiers are used in all offices.
The mayor, who is fully vaccinated, has been in the office this week.
