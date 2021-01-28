Nine of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area remained in the state’s coronavirus red zone this week despite generally declining numbers. Norfolk was the only community that climbed out of the red after a 12-week stay. It’s now in the yellow zone.
The red zone represents the coronavirus infection rate among the state’s four color-coded categories. The yellow zone has the second highest.
Norfolk registered a 4.72 positive test percentage for coronavirus, which is just .28 of a point below the 5.0 required for the red zone.
Meanwhile, the town’s incidence rate came in at a daily average of 26.9 new cases, which is well over the 10 required for the red zone.
The number of new cases for the area fell to 644 from 722 last week, a decline of 78, or 10.8 percent.
Overall, the area has recorded 11,385 cases and at least 218 deaths with at least five new deaths added this week.
The average incidence rate and the average test percentage both declined this week. It’s hoped that indicates better days ahead and seems to reflect plunging case numbers statewide.
The average incidence rate for the 10 area communities fell from 56.26 to 47.74 new cases per day, for a decline of 15.12 percent.
Individually, the incidence rate went down in the communities.
Meanwhile, the average percentage of positive tests for the communities fell from 7.59 to 6.52, a 14 percent decline.
The positive test rate went up in just two communities, Mansfield and Wrentham.
Last week the total number of new cases statewide fell by 7,948 cases from 36,095 to 28,147, a drop of 22 percent.
