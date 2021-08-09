NORTH ATTLEBORO — Students will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks when schools reopen next month, but there won’t be a mandate under the latest guidance from state education officials.
That all could change, however, depending on the recommendations of state and local health authorities, school officials say.
Superintendent John Antonucci, speaking at his first official school board meeting since being hired earlier this summer, told members last week that the most recent state guidance “strongly recommended all students in pre-K though grade six,” students too young to be vaccinated, “mask when they are indoors.”
Masks are not needed outside and can be removed when they are eating, even indoors.
In addition, all unvaccinated staff in all grades and students who are unvaccinated in grades 7 and up should wear masks. But vaccinated students can go maskless, Antonucci said.
Federal requirements, however, do mandate masks be worn on school buses, the superintendent said.
There are no social distancing guidelines in the latest statements from the state, he said. But the state is requiring schools to hold in-person classes five days a week this year. Remote learning is no longer an option.
“It continues to be a challenge. It’s a fluid situation,” Antonucci said.
He said the schools will keep in contact with school and town health officials as well as with teachers and unions.
Ethan Hamilton, chairman of the school committee, said this week that it appeared there would be no need for another meeting this month to discuss masking.
“The guidance we have is the guidance we have,” he said.
Antonucci said both students who wear masks and those who don’t would be supported in their choice.
Masking still remains a point of controversy, however. Several parents addressed the committee on the issue, although at the most recent session the board heard from residents on both sides.
Michael Vigorito, 31 Stoddard Ave., said parents should decide whether their children should wear a mask.
“Not being able to see emotions on faces hampers their development,” he said.
But Erin Garvey Smith, 231 Oakridge Ave., said she agreed with state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who has blasted the state guidelines for falling short of the recommendations from medical experts.
